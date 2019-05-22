Narendra Modi: NDA represents country's expectations, ambitions

national

"We have become an organic entity. NDA has played an important role in fulfilling the regional aspirations," said Prime Minister Modi in his address to NDA leaders who gathered here over a dinner hosted by BJP chief Amit Shah.

"NDA is an alliance, which will represent the country's expectations and ambitions," Prime Minister Modi was further quoted, as saying by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who briefed media persons.

"We have to come out of the caste narrative. The poor is the biggest caste. We have to serve them and solve the problem of poverty. We are committed to addressing the imbalance in regional development," said Modi.

After the meeting, Modi tweeted: "With the NDA family. Our alliance represents India's diversity and our agenda is India's progress. We are best suited to address regional aspirations and enhance national progress."

Earlier in the day, Modi told his ministerial colleagues at a meeting held at the BJP office here that this Lok Sabha election was like a pilgrimage for him, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the media persons after the meeting.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Tomar said: "Prime Minister Modi said that he has seen many elections but this election's campaign did not seem like a campaign. He said it was like a pilgrimage for him."

"Terming the completion of the NDA government's tenure as a successful experiment, PM Modi said the alliance should be further strengthened," Union Minister Tomar said further.

Union Home Minister Singh further informed: "Today, 36 NDA allies were present at the dinner. Three NDA allies who were not present today have given their support in writing. All allies have shown their faith in Prime Minister Modi."

"We have worked hard in the elections. A resolution was brought by Ram Vilas Paswan, which was unanimously passed by allies. NDA is an alliance of India's dreams and aspirations. NDA has become a principal pillar of Indian politics," he said.

Speaking about the resolution, Singh said: "Resolution praised the schemes started by BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in the past five years. NDA has been able to leave its impression of good governance."

"NDA has decided that we will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure and Rs 25 lakh crore for rural development and agriculture," he said.

Singh further said that NDA allies have expressed concerns over the questions raised by the Opposition over EVMs and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"We have expressed concern over the questions raised on EVM and on the integrity of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Supreme Court has already given its judgment on EVMs," he said.

NDA ally LJP's chief Paswan said: "The PM never took any decision looking at votes. We all have shown faith in him." The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 23.

