Narendra Modi: No single government can be credited for deep ties between India and Thailand

Bangkok: No single government can be credited for the deep friendship and close ties between India and Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"The relation between India and Thailand is not because of any particular government. No single government can be credited for this relation," said Prime Minister Modi in his address at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event. "Every moment shared between the two countries in the past has built and strengthened this relation," added Modi, while lauding the royal family.

"Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language and has a deep interest in the culture," Modi said, adding that it is fortunate that India has shown its gratitude to her through Padma Bhushan award and Sanskrit Samman.

The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, said that he does not feel that he is in a foreign land as "the ambience, the attire, and everything here makes me feel at home." "We (India and Thailand) are very close to each other not only because of language but also because of the sentiments. You told me 'Sawasdee Modi'. This has a connection with the Sanskrit word 'Swasti' which means welfare". The Prime Minister began his address amid the chants of "Modi...Modi."

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits.

