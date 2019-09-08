Narendra Modi: No such thing as failure for ISRO and sportspersons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday compared ISRO's hard work with that of sportspersons and asserted that there is no such thing as failure for the space agency and athletes of the country. The sports fraternity had taken to Twitter and lauded the ISRO scientists for their efforts on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.

Narendra Modi took to the micro-blogging site in the morning and retweeted Mahesh Bhupathi's tweet and wrote, "For champions like @isro and our sportspersons, there is no such thing as failure. There is only learning."

Bhupathi's tweet read, "Congrats @isro.. this will only make you hungrier to get there faster .. the country is proud of you. Jai Hind."

This happened after ISRO lost communication with Vikram Lander, sometime before making a soft landing on the South Pole region of the moon. The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2.

(with inputs from ANI)

