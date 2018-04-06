Narendra Modi on foundation day: For BJP 'karyakartas' are everything

The Prime Minister further termed the BJP as the party of a New India and said those associated with it were privileged to receive the blessings of people of all age groups across all sections of society



Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the occasion of party's foundation day (Sthapana Diwas) and asserted the BJP will continue to make relentless efforts in transforming India. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude towards fellow countrymen for electing the BJP.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said: 'I thank my sisters and brothers of India for their unwavering faith in @BJP4India. It is our commitment that we will continue to devote ourselves towards India's transformation.' Further crediting workers for their contribution in building the party, the Prime Minister underlined that for the BJP its party workers are everything.

'I bow all @BJP4India Karyakartas on the special occasion of the Party's Sthapana Diwas. We remember, with great pride, the heroic service and sacrifice of all Karyakartas who built the BJP and committed themselves towards creating a stronger and better India,' he said. "For @BJP4India, the Karyakartas are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfil their aspirations," he added.

The Prime Minister further termed the BJP as the party of a New India and said those associated with it were privileged to receive the blessings of people of all age groups across all sections of society. "We are a Party that believes in India's diversity, our unique culture and above all the strengths of 125 crore Indians," he said. The ruling BJP, one of the two major political parties in India, was founded by Syama Prasad Mukherjee on April 6, 1980.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever