Narendra Modi on his teen years: Was undecided, unguided and unclear

As a young boy of 17 years, Prime Minster Narendra Modi wanted to serve the country and hence ventured out to the Himalayas to come closer to God.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi recently revealed parts of his childhood and teenage years. In a recent post, he revealed that while growing up, he had a lot of curiosity and very little clarity.

As a young boy of 17 years, he wanted to serve the country and hence ventured out to the Himalayas to come closer to God. But during his stay, he came close to his inner self as well. He told Humans of Bombay, "I went wherever God wanted to take me -- it was an undecided period of my life but still, gave me so many answers."

For those unversed, Humans of Bombay is a team who brings the stories of people of Mumbai to life.

Modi met a number of sadhus and saints during his stay in the Himalayas. He adds, "I moved from place to place -- I had no roof above my head, but still never felt more at home." He also learnt how to let go of any trace of arrogance.

He revealed that his mother gave him a sweet dish and put a tilak on his forehead to bless his journey. PM Modi returned home after two years "with clarity and a guiding force to lead the way."

