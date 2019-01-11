Narendra Modi on his teen years: Was undecided, unguided and unclear
As a young boy of 17 years, Prime Minster Narendra Modi wanted to serve the country and hence ventured out to the Himalayas to come closer to God.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi recently revealed parts of his childhood and teenage years. In a recent post, he revealed that while growing up, he had a lot of curiosity and very little clarity.
As a young boy of 17 years, he wanted to serve the country and hence ventured out to the Himalayas to come closer to God. But during his stay, he came close to his inner self as well. He told Humans of Bombay, "I went wherever God wanted to take me -- it was an undecided period of my life but still, gave me so many answers."
For those unversed, Humans of Bombay is a team who brings the stories of people of Mumbai to life.
Modi met a number of sadhus and saints during his stay in the Himalayas. He adds, "I moved from place to place -- I had no roof above my head, but still never felt more at home." He also learnt how to let go of any trace of arrogance.
He revealed that his mother gave him a sweet dish and put a tilak on his forehead to bless his journey. PM Modi returned home after two years "with clarity and a guiding force to lead the way."
View this post on Instagram
(2/5)“While growing up, I had a lot of curiosity but very little clarity. I would see army men in their uniforms and think that this was the the only way to serve the country. But as my conversations with the saints and sadhus at the railway station grew deeper, I realised that this too was a world worth discovering. I was undecided, unguided and unclear -- I didn’t know where I wanted to go, what I wanted to do and why I wanted to do it. But all I knew, was that I wanted to do something. So I surrendered myself to God and left for the Himalayas at the age of 17. I bid goodbye to my parents as my mother gave me a sweet dish before I left and put a tilak on my forehead to bless my journey. I went wherever God wanted to take me -- it was an undecided period of my life but still, gave me so many answers. I sought to understand the world, to understand myself. I travelled far and wide, spent time at the Ramkrishna Mission, met sadhus and saints, stayed with them and began a discovery, inwards. I moved from place to place -- I had no roof above my head, but still never felt more at home. I would wake up during Brahma Mahurat, between 3 and 3:45 am, and take a bath in the freezing waters of the Himalayas, but still feel the warmth. I learnt that peace, oneness and Dhyan can be found, even in the simple sound of a waterfall. The sadhus I lived with taught me to align myself with the rhythm of the Universe. So that’s what I did -- I aligned and experienced revelations that help me till today. I realised that we’re all tied down by our thoughts and limitations. When you surrender and stand in front of the vastness -- you know that you’re a small part of a large universe. When you understand that, any trace of arrogance you have in you melts and then life truly begins. That’s when it all changed. After two years, I returned home with clarity and a guiding force to lead the way.” #TheModiStory
