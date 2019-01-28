Narendra Modi: Opposition coming together for fear of getting exposed

national

Speaking at a public rally in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister says all those who used to make money from government contracts are facing the music now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP leaders during a public meeting, in Madurai, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday that Opposition parties were coming together over fear of getting caught for corruption. Modi said the Centre's action against corruption has created a fear in the minds of people all across the country. All those who used to make money from government contracts are facing the music now, which is they were all coming together to remove "this watchman", he said a public rally in a reference to himself.

Modi arrived in the Tamil Nadu temple town earlier in the day and laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and also inaugurated super speciality blocks at Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges. He also urged the youth of Tamil Nadu not to get swayed by the negative sentiments created by vested interests.

The Prime Minister said the Centre was taking steps to eradicate corruption and any person who looted money in Defence deals, government schemes and others would be brought to book whether they were within or outside India. He also said that Tamil Nadu was one of the leading states in the Central government's 'Make in India' initiative.

According to Modi, the Centre aims to make Tamil Nadu a preferred hub for aerospace and Defence sectors. He said the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor would generate jobs in state. Given its strategic location, the Port could become a major trans-shipment port of South India, Modi remarked.

According to the Prime Minister, the Train-18 developed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai attracted the attention of several countries and when its production increases, more jobs would be created.

Priyanka's entry will benefit us: BJP

BJP feels that Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh will be beneficial to it in the fight against the SP-BSP alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and that it is better prepared to take on the Opposition than it was in 2014.

Jind Assembly prepares to vote

As the electorate in Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency gets ready to vote today in a by-election, they will not only be electing their legislator but also giving an indication about the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

