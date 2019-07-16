Narendra Modi, other leaders wish nation on Guru Purnima

national

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Tuesday. "On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, we bow in reverence to all our Gurus who have played an important role in inspiring, moulding and shaping our society" the Prime Minister tweeted.

On the auspicious day of #GuruPurnima, we bow in reverence to all our Gurus who have played an important role in inspiring, moulding and shaping our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2019

M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President also greeted the nation on the occasion tweeting, "On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, let us all pay 'pranams' to our revered Gurus & continue to follow the noble precepts & practices taught by them."

On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, let us all pay pranams to our revered Gurus & continue to follow the noble precepts & practices taught by them. #GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/qFdPnOhCmP — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 16, 2019

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also conveyed their wishes on Twitter on this occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Guru Purnima is the occasion of celebrating our teachers. This festival inspires us to offer respect and gratitude to those great men who take us to enlightenment and through their knowledge, renunciation and penance, show a new path to society, nation and the world. Best wishes to all of this holy festival."

"Today is Guru Purnima. Teachers teach us everything we know. That is why people go to temples, offer prayers to their teachers and take holy dips in rivers to celebrate the festival," said a devotee Naresh Pal Singh.

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to celebrate Guru Purnima where he thanked his sir, Achrekar.

Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student.

Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today.#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/Tbd74ZdVb0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 16, 2019

The day of the full moon, Purnima, in the month of Ashadh (June-July) of the Hindu calendar is traditionally celebrated as Guru Purnima. The festival is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. It is a festival dedicated to honouring one's spiritual and academic teachers. The celebration is marked by ritualistic respect to the guru called 'Guru Puja'.

With inputs from ANI

