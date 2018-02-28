Narendra Modi, others greet scientists on National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted science lovers on the occasion of National Science Day



Narendra Modi. File pic



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted science lovers on the occasion of National Science Day.

"I salute all science lovers and wish them the very best as they enhance their scientific zeal. India is extremely proud of our scientists," the Prime Minister tweeted.

National Science Day is celebrated on this day every year across India to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist C.V. Raman in 1928.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings on the day.

"On National Science Day today, I salute all great Indian scientists who brought laurels to our country and worked to make our lives better. All of us must remember the great contributions made by Sir CV Raman and other scientists on this occasion," he tweeted.

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and cabinet Ministers Mahesh Sharma, Smriti Irani, Radha Mohan Singh, Prakash Javadekar and Dharmendra Pradhan were also among those who took to twitter to extend their greetings on the occasion.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said science is not just a subject, but key to the future. "I urge the youth to read more, research more and adopt scientific thought," she tweeted.

"Today marks a proud moment in history for every Indian as we celebrate #NationalScienceDay commemorating the discovery of Raman Effect by Nobel Laureate Dr. C.V. Raman. Let us remind ourselves today about the importance of encouraging scientific temper and humanism in our lives," said the twitter handle of the Congress.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever