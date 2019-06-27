Narendra Modi: Over 100 AES deaths since June 1 a matter of shame

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts over the terrifying 100 deaths due to AES

Narendra Modi

New Delhi/Muzaffarpur: Speaking for the first time on the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths in Muzaffarpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called it "unfortunate and a matter of shame for the nation".

"The deaths in Bihar due to AES are unfortunate and a matter of shame for us. We have to take this seriously," he said in Rajya Sabha. "I am sure we will collectively come out of this crisis soon," he added.

"The need of the hour is to strengthen Ayushman Bharat. We want our poor to get the best quality and affordable medical treatment," he said.

AES claimed one more life in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district, the worst-affected by the outbreak, to 132, while the total number of casualties across the state was 154, officials said.

The death in Muzaffarpur was reported from Kejriwal hospital which had 165 AES patients admitted since June 1. Out of them 21 have died. The previous casualty reported at the hospital was on June 20.

SKMCH hospital which, with 436 registered cases and 111 deaths since the beginning of this month, has been dealing with the worst of the outbreak.

The state health department's data said 23 out of 40 districts have so far been affected by the outbreak and the total number of AES cases registered since June 1 was 729.

