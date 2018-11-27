Narendra Modi: Party that preached patriotism wants proof of surgical strikes

national

Addressing a public meeting, Narendra Modi said India will never forget the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and their perpetrators and was "waiting for the appropriate time" as law would take its course

Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during an election rally in Bhilwara. Pic/PTI

Invoking the 2008 terror attacks on Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the Congress for teaching "patriotism" to Opposition parties then, and now asking the NDA government to provide proof for the 2016 surgical strikes.

Addressing a public meeting, he said India will never forget the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and their perpetrators and was "waiting for the appropriate time" as law would take its course.

"Today is November 26...when there was a Madam rule in Delhi through remote control, when there was Congress government in Maharashtra. There were Congress governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra and 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai... terrorists killed people and security forces," he said.

