Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed after they were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to mark Martyrs' Day and said that they "sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity".

"The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land," Modi tweeted.

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed after they were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case.

The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev was a watershed moment in our history. Every Indian is proud that these three great men belong to our land. At the peak of their youth they sacrificed their lives so that others can live a life of freedom and dignity. pic.twitter.com/XatfuPbyNK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018

He also remembered politician and activist Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary and described him as "one of the most remarkable personalities of 20th century India".

"He combined scholarly zeal with a penchant for grassroot level politics. His rich thoughts continue to shape socio-political discourse. I bow to Dr. Lohia on his Jayanti," he tweeted.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia is one of the most remarkable personalities of 20th century India. He combined scholarly zeal with a penchant for grassroot level politics. His rich thoughts continue to shape socio-political discourse. I bow to Dr. Lohia on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever