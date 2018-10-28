Narendra Modi: Peace doesn't only mean 'no war'

national

The Prime Minister said although India had no direct connection with the First World War but it was an important event because Indian soldiers fought bravely and played a very big role by sacrificing their lives

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi being welcomed by Indian community, on his arrival at Haneda International Airport, to attend the India-Japan Annual Summit, in Tokyo. Pic/AFP

While stressing on the need to work "unitedly" to address issues like terrorism, climate change, economic development and social justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that peace does not only mean "no war".

"Development of the poorest of the poor is the real indicator of peace," Modi said in the 49th episode of his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat", adding that wherever there will be a talk of world peace, India's name and contribution will be written in golden letters.

"Indian soldiers showed it to the world that they are second to none if it comes to war. Our soldiers have displayed great valour in difficult areas and adverse conditions. There has just been a single objective behind it- Restoration of peace. The world witnessed a dance of death and devastation during the World War I.

"Around one crore soldiers and almost the same number of civilians lost their lives. This made the whole world realize and understand the importance of peace. The definition of peace has changed in the last hundred years. Today, peace does not only mean 'no war'," he added.

