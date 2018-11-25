Narendra Modi, Pilot, Stalin and other condoles actor Ambareesh's death

Nov 25, 2018, 11:58 IST | mid-day online desk

The superstar of the sandalwood industry is survived by his widow and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek

Ambareesh. Pic credit: Twitter Sreedhar Pillai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of veteran Kannada actor M.H. Ambareesh and said he will be remembered for his memorable performances and extensive contribution to politics. The 66-year-old rebel actor, who died at a private hospital here late on Saturday following a heart attack, was described by Modi as "a strong voice for Karnataka's welfare, at the state and central level". "Pained by his demise, condolences to his family and admirers, the Prime Minister added.

Ambareesh died at around 10.15 p.m. after a massive cardiac arrest a couple of hours after he was brought to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru following breathing trouble. Ambareesh was the former cabinet minister in the previous Congress government from May 2013 to June 2016 when then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sacked him along with 13 other ministers in a major reshuffle of his ministry.

MK Stalin, President of DMK party and the son of the late M Karunanidhi too paid his condolences to the late actor. Stalin tweeted:

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and many other politicians across parties to offer their condolences. Here's how few leading politicians and Twitteratis paid tribute to the late actor.

Ambareesh entered filmdom through the role of 'Jaleel' in veteran director Puttanna Kanagal's 'Naagarahaavu' in 1972. He also acted in 'Shubhamangala', 'Antha', 'Chakravyuha', 'Masanada Hoovu', 'Olavina Udugere', 'Hrudaya Haadithu', 'Odahuttidavaru', 'Diggajaru' and 'Elu Suttina Kote', where he played a critically acclaimed role.

The Karnataka government on Sunday declared three-day mourning for actor-turned-politician M.H. Ambareesh who died at a private hospital on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest. "As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the government has declared an official mourning of three days," a statement from Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's office said.

