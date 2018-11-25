Narendra Modi, Pilot, Stalin and other condoles actor Ambareesh's death

national

The superstar of the sandalwood industry is survived by his widow and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek

Ambareesh. Pic credit: Twitter Sreedhar Pillai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of veteran Kannada actor M.H. Ambareesh and said he will be remembered for his memorable performances and extensive contribution to politics. The 66-year-old rebel actor, who died at a private hospital here late on Saturday following a heart attack, was described by Modi as "a strong voice for Karnataka's welfare, at the state and central level". "Pained by his demise, condolences to his family and admirers, the Prime Minister added.

Ambareesh died at around 10.15 p.m. after a massive cardiac arrest a couple of hours after he was brought to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru following breathing trouble. Ambareesh was the former cabinet minister in the previous Congress government from May 2013 to June 2016 when then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sacked him along with 13 other ministers in a major reshuffle of his ministry.

The superstar of the sandalwood industry is survived by his widow and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha and son Abhishek.

MK Stalin, President of DMK party and the son of the late M Karunanidhi too paid his condolences to the late actor. Stalin tweeted:

Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of legendary Kannada actor, #Ambareesh



My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and all his fans. pic.twitter.com/brN1cwerps — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 25, 2018

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and many other politicians across parties to offer their condolences. Here's how few leading politicians and Twitteratis paid tribute to the late actor.

Former minister and veteran Kannada actor Shri Ambareesh Ji better known as Rebel of Kannada Cinema has passed away at 66. My prayers are with the departed soul, family and loved ones. #Ambareesh pic.twitter.com/OgG3RTpNUk — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 25, 2018

Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of former union minister, veteran actor and Congress leader Dr. #Ambareesh. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members....may his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 25, 2018

Sad to hear news about the passing away of popular Kannada actor and former Union Minister #Ambareesh My sincere condolence to his family members and fans. Om Shanti. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 25, 2018

We are shocked and deeply saddened to say goodbye to another beloved Congress family member, the legendary Kannada actor, Congress leader and Former Union Minister Shri #Ambareesh.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/oNE15Z2UfE — Youth Congress (@IYC) November 25, 2018

Express my condolences on the passing away of veteran actor, former minister and popular icon Shri. Ambareesh. May the Almighty give strength to his family, friends, fans and followers to bear with this loss. #Ambareesh — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 25, 2018

Sad to hear about the demise of Kannada actor and politician #Ambareesh. RIP pic.twitter.com/FDJ7Rr4lJn — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 24, 2018

Ambareesh entered filmdom through the role of 'Jaleel' in veteran director Puttanna Kanagal's 'Naagarahaavu' in 1972. He also acted in 'Shubhamangala', 'Antha', 'Chakravyuha', 'Masanada Hoovu', 'Olavina Udugere', 'Hrudaya Haadithu', 'Odahuttidavaru', 'Diggajaru' and 'Elu Suttina Kote', where he played a critically acclaimed role.

The Karnataka government on Sunday declared three-day mourning for actor-turned-politician M.H. Ambareesh who died at a private hospital on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest. "As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the government has declared an official mourning of three days," a statement from Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's office said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates