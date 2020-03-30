Narendra Modi praises man's contribution to Coronavirus relief fund on Twitter

The Union government set up a public charitable trust under the name PM CARES Fund last week in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include defence minister, home minister and finance minister.

With donating pouring into the fund, Modi appreciated a man for his contribution of Rs 501 on Twitter saying, "There’s nothing big or little." The man had shared a screenshot of his payment to the PM CARES Fund, which Modi retweeted praising him, saying that the contribution shows the people's collective resolve to defeat COVID-19.

There’s nothing big or little.



Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/ibCnvGNIyo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Posted on Saturday, the tweet garnered more than 44,300 likes and was retweeted over 5,800 times. Anyone can make a contribution to the PM CARES Fund through this link, be it a person or an organization. The link accepts card and net banking for online transfers.

