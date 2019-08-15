Search

Narendra Modi, President, Union Ministers extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan

Published: Aug 15, 2019, 14:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied Rakhi to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Narendra Modi, President, Union Ministers extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan
PM Narendra Modi's rakhi sister leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after tying rakhi to PM. She gifted him a painting made by her husband. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Ministers wished the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind took to social media website, Twitter and posted, "Greetings to fellow citizens on Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. May the spirit of this festival strengthen our resolve to protect the interest of women and promote their welfare, especially of girl children #PresidentKovind."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan." Narendra Modi's rakhi sister, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh on the day of Raksha Bandhan told ANI: "I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next 5 years go so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and posted: "Greetings and my warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan'."

While Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, the Union Minister tied Rakhi to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi, Anandiben Patel, the Uttar Pradesh Governor tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Besides, West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan. Today is also Sanskriti Dibas. Let us unitedly celebrate these occasions."

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

narendra modiyogi adityanathrajnath singhraksha bandhannational news

PM Narendra Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK