Narendra Modi, President, Union Ministers extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan

national

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied Rakhi to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

PM Narendra Modi's rakhi sister leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after tying rakhi to PM. She gifted him a painting made by her husband. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Ministers wished the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind took to social media website, Twitter and posted, "Greetings to fellow citizens on Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. May the spirit of this festival strengthen our resolve to protect the interest of women and promote their welfare, especially of girl children #PresidentKovind."

Delhi: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Narendra Modi's rakhi sister leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after tying rakhi to PM. She gifted him a painting made by her husband. #RakshaBandhan2019 pic.twitter.com/qsc2jzF6hn — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Modi's rakhi sister: I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next 5 years go so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health. pic.twitter.com/ukmdpLbkcj — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan." Narendra Modi's rakhi sister, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh on the day of Raksha Bandhan told ANI: "I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next 5 years go so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health."

Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of care and protection—it is an ancient Indian tradition and the festival is a celebration of human bonding between sisters and brothers. It has a larger significance for contemporary times and probably for all times. #RakshaBandhan2019 pic.twitter.com/MMuBWQVm6N — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 15, 2019

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan. Blessed to have celebrated the festival which symbolizes affection, commitment & happiness with these girls. May the festival bring joy to all. pic.twitter.com/6SBMmhxKuW — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 15, 2019

Greetings to all on the auspicious festival of #RakshaBandhan. #Rakhi celebrations at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi. #CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/85R6he1pAO — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 15, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and posted: "Greetings and my warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan'."

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel ties Rakhi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. #RakshaBandhan2019 pic.twitter.com/1PV73WWbXE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 15, 2019

While Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, the Union Minister tied Rakhi to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi, Anandiben Patel, the Uttar Pradesh Governor tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Besides, West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan. Today is also Sanskriti Dibas. Let us unitedly celebrate these occasions."

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates