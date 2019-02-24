Narendra Modi: Pulwama attack will keep inspiring us to uproot the base of terrorism

national

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the Pulwama terror attack will keep inspiring India to uproot the very base of terrorism. "I respectfully bow to all the brave sons of the country, who laid down their lives, protecting the honour of their motherland, India. This martyrdom will keep inspiring us relentlessly to uproot the very base of terrorism; it will fortify our resolve" he said.

Addressing the nation in the 53rd episode of his monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat", he said the Army has resolved to "wipe out" terrorists and their harbourers.

"The Army has resolved to wipe out terrorists and their harbourers. The martyrdom of these brave soldiers brought to the fore, through the media, touching, inspiring stories of their kin, which give hope and strength to the entire country." said PM Modi.

"We shall have to take up this challenge facing our country, forgetting all barriers of casteism, communalism, regionalism and other difference, so that, our steps against terror are firmer, stronger and more decisive," he said.

Prime Minister said that the families of the CRPF 40 men who were killed are source of inspiration for all.

"The fortitude displayed by Ram Niranjan ji, father of Martyr Ratan Thakur of Bhagalpur, Bihar, in this moment of tribulation is truly inspiring. He has expressed the wish of sending his second son too, to take on the enemy; if need be, he himself would go and fight," he said.

"The country salutes the indomitable courage of Meena ji, wife of Martyr Prasanna Sahu of Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. She has vowed to send her only son to join the CRPF. When the mortal remains of Martyr Vijay Soren, draped in the tricolor reached Gumla, Jharkhand, his innocent son iterated that he too would join the armed forces," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "Whether it be the family of Martyr Vijay Maurya of Devariya, the parents of Martyr Tilakraj of Kangra or the six year old son of Martyr Hemraj of Kota - the story of every family of martyrs is full of inspiration."

