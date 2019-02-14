national

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others condemn Pulwama attacks in Kashmir

Representational image

At least thirty CRPF soldiers have lost their lives in one of the deadliest terror attacks to have taken place in the country. The incident took place when some 2,547 CRPF personnel were coming in a convoy of 78 vehicles from the transit camp in Jammu and headed to Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the "dastardly attack" on the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district which left at least 30 troopers dead. He tweeted, "Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly." He also added, "Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama.

Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi termed the attacks as 'cowardly' and said "I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2019

BJP President Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his pain and wrote, "Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them."

Pained beyond words by the terror attack on our soldiers in Pulwama (J&K). It is an act of cowardice. My deepest condolences are with the families of our soldiers who have lost their lives. Our forces will remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also saddened with the news. She wrote, Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery. More news coming in that the death toll of CRPF jawans at Pulwama has now risen. We condemn this violence. Thoughts and prayers with the grieving families of our brave martyrs."

Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2019

More news coming in that the death toll of CRPF jawans at Pulwama has now risen. We condemn this violence. Thoughts and prayers with the grieving families of our brave martyrs — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2019

Chief Ministers Amarinder Singh and Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted.

Shocked at the dastardly #Pulwama attack on #CRPF men. My heart goes out to the families of those killed. Praying for them & those injured in the attack. Let’s join hands in dealing with the militant groups active in #Kashmir with an iron hand. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 14, 2019

Pulwama attack is an absolute cowardly and condemnable act.

Deeply pained.

Entire Nation stands with the #CRPF family.

We salute the supreme sacrifice for the Nation and pray for speedy recovery of the injured ones ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 14, 2019

Other politicians including Kirron Kher and Vasundhara Raje also condemned the attacks strongly.

Deeply pained by the cowardly attack on the #CRPF convoy in J&K. My condolence to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) February 14, 2019

Condemn the dastardly attack on the #CRPF Personnel in #Pulwama. My thoughts and prayers are with the anguished families of our martyred brave-hearts. We stand with you and we will fight back.



I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 14, 2019

This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates