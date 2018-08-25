Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandi greet people on Onam

national

Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam, saying the nation stands with Kerala in their times of adversity, in the aftermath of floods

Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam, saying the nation stands with Kerala in their times of adversity, in the aftermath of floods.

"May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of its citizens," the Prime Minister tweeted.

May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of it’s citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also urged people of the country to unite and stand together to rebuild Kerala.

"This is a difficult time for the people of Kerala. In relief camps & homes across the state, people are grieving for their loved ones. On this Onam let us pledge to put aside our differences, stand united together and focus on the task of #RebuildingKerala," Gandhi said in a tweet.

This is a difficult time for the people of Kerala. In relief camps & homes across the state, people are grieving for their loved ones. On this Onam let us pledge to put aside our differences, stand united together and focus on the task of #RebuildingKerala. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2018

BJP President Amit Shah assured the people of Kerala that their government and the Centre is doing everything to ensure that they start their normal life soon.

"On the auspicious occasion of Onam, we pray to the almighty that Kerala gets back on its feet soonest... Entire nation stands firmly with the people of Kerala in these trying times. Modi government at the Centre and BJP is doing everything possible to ensure that people's lives return to normalcy at the earliest," Shah tweeted.

Ever since monsoon rains began lashing Kerala on May 29, a total of 417 people have died. This month, unprecedented floods caused widespread destruction and forced more than a million people to flee their homes to take shelter in relief centres.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said 8.69 lakh people are still sheltered in 2,787 camps.

Also Read: Kerala Floods: Challenge Shifts From Rescue To Relief

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever