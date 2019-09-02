Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, greet citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi

national

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. President Kovind took to social media and posted wishing for happiness and prosperity in the lives of citizens, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings as the 10-day long festivities kicked off today. "Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" he tweeted. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister also took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion and tweeted: "Heartfelt greetings of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen."

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees across the country throng temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of Ganesha who is considered as new beginnings. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.

