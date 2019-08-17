Narendra Modi reaches Bhutan on two-day state visit

international

Narendra Modi, who was received by his counterpart Lotay Tshering, is also likely to sign 10 MoUs

Narendra Modi at the airport

Thimpu: On a two-day visit to Bhutan starting Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Bhutanese leaders to further deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. Modi was received by his counterpart Lotay Tshering. He is also likely to sign 10 MoUs. In Narendra Modi's honour, five inaugurations, including that of the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu, are also likely to be held.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: "A central pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Continuing the high-level exchanges between the two countries. This is PM's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election."

Continuing the high-level exchanges between the two countries, PM @narendramodi departs for #Bhutan on a two-day visit. This is PM’s second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election. pic.twitter.com/mkxAhm05gQ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2019

Kumar also shared on Twitter pictures of Modi's arrival in Bhutan. "Breathtaking setting for the welcome ceremony as PM Modi lands at Paro airport in Bhutan. As a gesture of extraordinary warmth and goodwill, PM Modi was welcomed by Prime Minister of Bhutan and other ministers."

Breathtaking setting for the welcome ceremony as PM @narendramodi lands at #Paro airport in Bhutan. As a gesture of extraordinary warmth and goodwill, PM @narendramodi welcomed by @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Shering & other Ministers. pic.twitter.com/PJJPdvsLLm — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared few photos and videos on Twitter. In a tweet, Modi said, "A memorable welcome in Bhutan! This is a land blessed with natural beauty and wonderful people. There is immense enthusiasm here and the people of Bhutan want to see the India-Bhutan friendship scale newer heights of success." [sic]

A memorable welcome in Bhutan! This is a land blessed with natural beauty and wonderful people. There is immense enthusiasm here and the people of Bhutan want to see the India-Bhutan friendship scale newer heights of success. @PMBhutan pic.twitter.com/ELNWjLGEL0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2019

Modi, in his departure statement issued on Friday, said the visit at the beginning of his current term underpins the solid relations between India and Bhutan and his government attaches high importance to the Himalayan nation.

He added that his visit will further strengthen the valued friendship with Bhutan, and help in carving out a roadmap for a prosperous future and the development of people from the two countries.

In a pre-departure statement, Narendra Modi sais, "India-Bhutan partnership today is of a special character and substance and forms an important pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy..."

