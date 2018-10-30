Narendra Modi reaches Gujarat to unveil 'Statue of Unity'

national

The 182-metre structure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted as the world's tallest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night ahead of the unveiling of the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The 182-metre structure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is touted as the world's tallest.

It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US and is built on Sadhu Bet, an islet near the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Modi was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Governor O P Kohli, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and chief secretary J N Singh upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport.

Modi headed to Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar for the night stay. He would reach the Kevadiya Colony near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district on Wednesday morning to unveil the statue, an official press release said.

"Tomorrow, on the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, the 'Statue of Unity' will be dedicated to the nation. The statue, which is on the banks of the Narmada, is a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel," Modi tweeted hours before his arrival here.

