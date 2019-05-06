Narendra Modi reaches Odisha to review post Fani situation

national

Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by Fani

Narendra Modi

Bhubhaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flew down to Bhubaneswar to visit the areas hit by cyclone Fani.

The PM was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the airport in the morning.

Cyclone Fani on Friday lashed Odisha, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph, and left three persons dead besides over 160 injured, a trail of destruction that included damaged houses, uprooted trees and electricity poles.

The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the Odisha government.

PM Modi had announced that the Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by Fani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conducted an aerial survey to assess the loss and

the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in Odisha.

Modi was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Modi, who has three rallies scheduled later in the day in West Bengal and Jharkhand, immediately proceeded towards his chopper to carry out the survey of the worst-hit Puri district and other affected areas.

At least 34 people were killed during Cyclone 'Fani', which barrelled through coastal Odisha on Friday last, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cut.

The prime minister had on Sunday tweeted, "Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to providing all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway."

The PM also spoke to the chief minister on Saturday and discussed the situation in the aftermath of Fani, assuring continuous support from the Centre. According to an official, Modi is scheduled to review the relief and restoration work in the state on his return from the aerial survey.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, had on Sunday reviewed relief measures in affected areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates