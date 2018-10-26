Narendra Modi: Record grain procurement from farmers in Uttar Pradesh

national

Narendra Modi congratulated the state administration as he inaugurated a three-day farmers' conclave Krishi Kumbha in Lucknow via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for achieving record grain procurement and directly benefiting the farmers.

Modi congratulated the state administration as he inaugurated a three-day farmers' conclave "Krishi Kumbha" in Lucknow via video conference.

Compared to his predecessors the Adityanath government has procured seven to eight times more crop produce, Modi said, adding that the state produces almost 20 percent of the total grain in the country. "This year 50 to 55 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was purchased in Uttar Pradesh,...," Modi said, adding that his government has increased the procurement price of Rabi and Kharif by 21 per cent.

He said that direct procurement eliminated the middlemen and benefited the farmers. The BJP government is concerned about the farmers, he added. While Rs 27,000 crore has been paid to the farmers in the state, around Rs 11,000 crore payment was still pending, which mostly involves the sugarcane farmers, the Prime Minister said.

In a first, the state would soon procure potatoes to enable farmers to get a fair price, he said. Israel and Japan are official partner countries while Haryana and Jharkhand as partner states for the event. Over one lakh farmers, scientists, experts and entrepreneurs are expected to take part in the farmers meet.

