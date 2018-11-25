Narendra Modi remembers Ambedkar, Guru Nanak in 'Mann Ki Baat'

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar and Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat".

"Tomorrow (November 26) is the Constitution Day. A day to remember those great personalities who drafted our Constitution. The Constituent Assembly was an amalgamation of the great talents of the country. The contribution of that great man cannot be forgotten who played a pivotal role in the Constituent Assembly. This great man was none other than our revered Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," Modi said. Ambedkar's death anniversary falls on December 6.

"I, on behalf of all countrymen, pay my homage to Baba Saheb who gave the right to live with dignity to crores of Indians. Democracy was embedded deep in Baba Saheb's nature and he used to say that India's democratic values have not been imported from outside. The concepts of a republic, a parliamentary system are not new to India," Modi said.

"He also used to say that we Indians may be from different background but, yes, we shall have to keep the national interest above all other things. ‘India First' was the basic doctrine of Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he added. India's Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949. The Constituent Assembly took 2 years 11 months and 17 days to accomplish the task of drafting the Constitution.

Remembering the first Sikh Guru, Nanak Dev, Modi said it would be the 550th Prakash Parv or birth anniversary of the Guru next year and the government has decided to make special arrangements to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner. "Guru Nanak Dev ji always envisaged the welfare of entire humanity. The country will observe Guru Nahak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary in a grand way, its soothing colours will not only spread in India alone but will get sprinkled the world over. All states and Union Territories have been requested to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner.

"A train will be run on a route joining all the holy places connected with Guru Nanak Dev ji. The government has taken a decision of building Kartarpur corridor so that our countrymen could easily visit Kartarpur in Pakistan to pay homage to Guru Nanak Dev ji at that holy site," Modi said.

