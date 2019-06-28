Narendra Modi remembers PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

national

p.V Narasimha Rao. Pic/Twitter

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao, on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Narendra Modi wrote, "Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. A great scholar and veteran administrator, he led the nation at a crucial juncture of our history. He will be remembered for taking pioneering steps that contributed to national progress."

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Rao's immense contribution to the country's economic reforms would always be cherished. The party described Rao as "a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations of the Indian economy and dismantling of the License Raj. His contributions to the nation shall always be etched in our memory".

Solemnly Remembering the 9th Prime Minister of India, Shri PV Narasimha Rao ji on his Birth Anniversary. His immense contribution to the country’s economic reforms would always be cherished. #PVNarasimhaRao pic.twitter.com/s6xsRWWrEJ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 28, 2019

We honour P. V. Narsimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader who oversaw major economic transformations of the Indian economy and dismantling of the License Raj. His contributions to the nation shall always be etched in our memory. pic.twitter.com/k9mSEaJzYL — Congress (@INCIndia) June 28, 2019

Rao assumed office in 1991 and remained in power till 1996. It was during Rao's term that Manmohan Singh as the Finance Minister ushered in sweeping economic reforms. A six-time MP, Rao was born on June 28, 1921. He died at age 83 in 2004.

