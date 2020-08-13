Narendra Modi replaces Atal Bihari Vajpayee as longest-serving non-Congress PM ever

Narendra Modi has yet another milestone to his credit - becoming the longest serving non-Congress Prime Minister of India.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who held that distinction so far had three runs at India's top post - first for 13 days from May 16, 1996 till May 28, 1996, followed by his 408 day second tenure from March 19, 1998 till April 17, 1999 and finally his third tenure of 1,847 days from October 13, 1999 till May 22, 2004 bringing the total to 2,268 days

Modi has surpassed veterans like Vajpayee who served as PM for 2,268 days, with all his terms combined.

Prime Minister #NarendraModi (@narendramodi) has yet another milestone to his credit - becoming the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister of India.#Modi has surpassed veterans like #Vajpayee who served as PM for 2,268 days, with all his terms combined.



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/IWSWUCMIv2 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 13, 2020

He has also become the 4th longest serving Prime Minister in the history of India, replacing Vajpayee with just Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh ahead of him now.

Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Modi wave led the BJP to power at the Centre in 2014. The wave turned into a tsunami in 2019, resulting in an even bigger mandate and a resounding victory marking Modi's second term in office.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever