Narendra Modi's leadership has given momentum to economy: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar also said that the Modi's decisive leadership has given real support and momentum to the country's economy

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar

On Thursday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the policy paralysis never allows sustainable growth. While addressing the SKOCH summit in New Delhi, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that PM Modi's leadership gave momentum to the country's economy.

Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/nokg9nZWz7 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 29, 2019

Javadekar also said that the Modi's decisive leadership has given real support and momentum to the country's economy. He said that even the world has recognised the fact that it's because of Modi that India has got the economic push. The 68-year-old minister also said that many people may not understand economics but there's a belief in people that India will achieve its goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

Speaking about how leadership plays an important role in the country's economy, Javadekar said, "There will be challenges in economic conditions of the country, however, leaving aside the dogmas, the Modi government has the capability to take a strong leadership approach."

He also said that it was the Narendra Modi-led government which took the bold decision to introduce the country's own taxation system which came in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Javadekar said, "This has brought in transparency, made the tax compliance better, reduced corruption and hence slashed the rates. GST is the shining example of cooperative federalism," he said."

With inputs from IANS

