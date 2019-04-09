Narendra Modi: Sankalp Patra has jan ki mann ki baat:

national

Releasing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi says it highlights three points - nationalism, inclusion and governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the BJP manifesto in New Delhi on Monday. Pic/PTI

Asserting that nationalism was the BJP's inspiration, inclusion its philosophy and good governance its mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the party aimed to make India a developed nation by 2047, 100 years after Independence.

The 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolve) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had 75 definitive, time-bound targets for the country, Modi said after releasing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls starting April 11.

"Let us work towards building a strong and inclusive India, whose citizens are assured of dignity, prosperity, security and opportunity," Modi wrote in the preface of the manifesto.



BJP supporters wear masks of PM Narendra Modi during a campaign rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Surat. Pic/PTI

"The manifesto highlights three major points - nationalism is our motivation, inclusion is our philosophy and governance is our mantra. We want people to hold us accountable. Hence, we have set out 75 goals to be achieved by 2022," he added.

The BJP manifesto was a "multi-layered and multi-dimensional" document that addressed the expectations and aspirations of all sections of the society, the prime minister said, adding that it contained "jan ki mann ki baat". "We want to fight poverty rather than sit in air-conditioned rooms. We first addressed the needs of the people, now we will fulfill their aspirations," Modi added. He further said, "Our sankalp is to change India from a developing country to a developed one. This should turn into a mass movement. We have kept the common man at the centre of our manifesto and our promises."

Election battle heats up days before nation starts voting

Khandu richest of 184 Arunachal candidates

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is seeking a re-election from Mukto Assembly seat for the third consecutive term, is the richest among 184 candidates contesting the state polls, with assets worth more than Rs 163 crore, according to a election watchdog report.

Tally VVPAT slips in five booths, says SC

The SC directed the EC to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per Assembly segment, from one at present, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls saying it will bring more "credibility" and "integrity" to the electoral process.

Gujarat has 25 non-grad candidates

Out of the 52 candidates fielded by BJP and Congress in Gujarat, 25 are not even graduates. BJP's Surendranagar seat nominee Mahendra Munjpara holds a doctorate degree while his main rival, Congress' Soma Patel, is a school dropout.

Highlights of the manifesto

* The party says security doctrine will be guided by national interest only, mentioning surgical strike and air strike against terrorists as examples of its stand.

* It will firmly continue with its policy of giving a free hand to security forces in combating terrorism.

* The party said it would implement National Register of Citizens, which is currently underway in Assam to identify illegal immigrants, in a phased manner in other parts of the country.

* The manifesto has also promised that purchases of outstanding Defence related equipment and weapons would be speeded up so as to equip armed forces.

* Under the subject of welfare of soldiers, the party said it has demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of our veterans with the implementation of the one rank one pension.

* Aiming global standards in infrastructure, the BJP in its poll manifesto said its target, if voted to power, is to build "next generation" infrastructure, including gas and water grids, regional airports and wayside amenities along national highways.

* Lower tax rates and steps to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025 are among the key promises of the ruling BJP.

* Building 60,000 kms of national highways, connecting all villages with rural roads, operationalising 100 new airports, modernising 400 railway stations, and covering 50 cities are also part of the manifesto.

* If re-elected, the party said its government would make agricultural loans up to Rs 1 lakh interest free as well as invest Rs 25 lakh crore in the agriculture sector.

* The BJP asserted that it would make all necessary efforts within the framework of the Constitution for "expeditious construction" of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

* It pledged to legislate a Bill to prohibit and eliminate practices like triple talaq and nikah halala and promised in its manifesto to give 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.

* It reiterated its commitment to repeal Article 370, which gives J&K special status, and Article 35A, which allows the state's legislature to define permanent residents, and pledged in its manifesto to work towards ensuring return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates