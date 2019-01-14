Narendra Modi says culprits of anti-Sikh riots will be jailed; promises justice to victims' kin

national

Talking about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, wherein around 2,700 Sikhs were killed across India, Modi said, "Our government will ensure that all the culprits are behind bars."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative coin to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the decision of his government to construct Kartarpur Corridor and promised justice to the families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, which shook the nation.

Modi, who was speaking after releasing a commemorative coin to mark the 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh ji, 10th Sikh Guru, on Sunday here, said, "No binoculars are needed as the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib will now be visible with naked eyes. Sikh devotees will be able to make a visa-free pilgrimage to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan."

