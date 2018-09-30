Narendra Modi says, Gujarat emerging as India's LNG hub

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Gujarat was emerging as the country's LNG hub, a reason for the people of the state to feel proud.

He was speaking at an event organised to inaugurate the Mundra LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal, the Anjar-Mundra pipeline project, and the Palanpur-Pali-Barmer pipeline project.

"The LNG terminal is the highlight of today's programme. I am fortunate to have inaugurated three LNG terminals. When Gujarat got its first LNG terminal, people were surprised. Now, the state is poised to make its fourth LNG terminal.

"Gujarat is emerging as an LNG hub of India. This should make every Gujarati proud," he said.

Stressing that a strong energy sector was needed for growth, the Prime Minister said: "We cannot alleviate poverty if we are energy poor.

"The aspirations of the people are rising. They want i-ways, gas grids, water grids and optical fibre networks in addition to conventional infrastructure."

He further said that there were ample opportunities in the tourism sector and the world was keen to come to India.

"We have seen in Kutch too, how the White Rann has become the cynosure of all eyes from across the world," he said, adding that his government was taking steps to make the aviation sector more affordable and to improve connectivity.

"Efforts have been made to ensure that all villages are electrified. Work is on to electrify every single household in India. We want to bring qualitative changes in the lives of the common citizen of India," he said.

