Narendra Modi says, NDA will get 300-plus seats

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the people of the country have made up their mind to give the ruling NDA a mandate for 300-plus seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as they do not want to take India towards "instability".

In an interview to Republic TV, the Prime Minister said the people of the country suffered for 30 years and that now they have had a good experience of the last five years. So, they favour a government that enjoys an absolute majority.

"The people of the country have decided to bring in a government that enjoys absolute majority. They have made up their mind to give NDA 300-plus seats," he said.

Modi said in 2014 when he claimed of getting an absolute majority during election campaign, there was a debate across the country that Modi had no knowledge about things outside Gujarat but people of this country made it happen.

"India witnessed 30 years of instability in politics. The nation is not against coalitions. But India wants stability and that is why the major partner in a coalition should get absolute majority and the others should also get strong numbers, so that they can help in running the country smoothly," he said.

He said in the last five years, the good work he was able to do because of the mandate of the people as they elected a government with a majority.

"The world looks at the leader who enjoys a complete majority with a different perspective. That is why, the people of this country, don't want to take india towards instability," he said.

The Prime Minister said voters in the age of 30-40 have witnessed the difference in the last three decades between political instability and the five years of a government elected with total majority.

"A voter above the 30-40 age group very well understands the difference. So, people have made up their mind that a government should be elected with total majority," he said.

