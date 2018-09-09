Narendra Modi says, Not forcing one-nation-one-poll, but debate necessary

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the doctrine of 'one nation, one poll was not being forced upon anyone, but there should be a debate on the issue.

Modi's comments came during his address at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meet here.

Reporting Modi's address at the top party meet to the media, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "The Prime Minister said this (one nation, one poll) should not be forced upon anyone but there must be a debate on the issue.

"And this debate should not just be a political debate. Bar associations, youth parliament, trade bodies, teachers bodies... all should participate in the debate."

He added: "Modiji also said that we have already achieved ‘one nation, one tax' and ‘one nation, one power'. So we need to move forward in this direction (simultaneous elections) too."

