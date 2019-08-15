Narendra Modi says will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure

national

Narendra Modi said political stability through a massive mandate for his government alongside predictable policy provides a unique opportunity for India to grow

New Delhi: On Thursday, Narendra Modi stated that his government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years. Addressing the nation in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the 73rd Independence Day, he stated reforms will continue to be ushered in to help India break into top 50 countries on the 'ease of doing business' ranking. "To some the target of nearly doubling the size of Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in five years may seem difficult. But when we have in five years (of BJP rule) added USD 1 trillion as compared to USD 2 trillion size achieved in 70 years of independence, then this target is achievable," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that political stability through a massive mandate for his government alongside predictable policy provides a unique opportunity for India to grow. "The country shouldn't lose this opportunity," he stated adding that his government has provided high growth while keeping inflation at low rate. He also referred to reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) forhelping the growth process and stated the government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in building modern highways, ports, railways, hospitals, airports and educational institutions.

The prime minister in his speech said," the era of policy paralysis has ended and his government was giving policy-based governance that has helped catapult the country from 142nd place among 190 nations on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking in 2014 to 77th position this year. Reforms will continue and procedures would be further eased to make it easier for companies to do business in the country, he said adding that efforts are on to increase the size of the economy to USD 5 trillion." "The target is to break into top 50 nations," he added.

