Narendra Modi says will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure
Narendra Modi said political stability through a massive mandate for his government alongside predictable policy provides a unique opportunity for India to grow
New Delhi: On Thursday, Narendra Modi stated that his government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure that will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in the next five years. Addressing the nation in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the 73rd Independence Day, he stated reforms will continue to be ushered in to help India break into top 50 countries on the 'ease of doing business' ranking. "To some the target of nearly doubling the size of Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in five years may seem difficult. But when we have in five years (of BJP rule) added USD 1 trillion as compared to USD 2 trillion size achieved in 70 years of independence, then this target is achievable," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that political stability through a massive mandate for his government alongside predictable policy provides a unique opportunity for India to grow. "The country shouldn't lose this opportunity," he stated adding that his government has provided high growth while keeping inflation at low rate. He also referred to reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) forhelping the growth process and stated the government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in building modern highways, ports, railways, hospitals, airports and educational institutions.
The prime minister in his speech said," the era of policy paralysis has ended and his government was giving policy-based governance that has helped catapult the country from 142nd place among 190 nations on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking in 2014 to 77th position this year. Reforms will continue and procedures would be further eased to make it easier for companies to do business in the country, he said adding that efforts are on to increase the size of the economy to USD 5 trillion." "The target is to break into top 50 nations," he added.
With inputs from PTI
Narendra Modi pays tribute at Raj Ghat on 73rd Independence Day
-
Bombay High Court at Fort: In the rooms of the High Court, barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah fought the case for Lokmanya Tilak in 1908, on charges of sedition. Tilak's comment on the verdict can be seen on the walls of the Court. Another young barrister, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also practiced here before devoting himself to India's freedom struggle
-
Azad Maidan at Fort: During the days of India's freedom struggle, massive protest rallies were organised by freedom fighters and leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at this maidan, hence the name 'Azad Maidan' (azad means 'free')
-
Gowalia Tank Maidan (known as August Kranti Maidan) at Tardeo: This is where Mahatma Gandhi issued the Quit India speech on August 8, 1942 announcing that the British must leave India immediately or else mass agitations would take place. Gandhi's call for the nation was of "Do or Die". The call mobilised the citizens to a huge Civil Disobedience movement as the British refused to grant independence till the War was over
-
Mani Bhavan at Gamdevi: It was from Mani Bhavan that Mahatma Gandhi initiated Satyagraha against the Rowlatt Act and propagated the causes of Swadeshi, Khadi and Hindu-Muslim unity. From 1917 to 1934, it was the hub of Gandhi's political activities in Mumbai. In 1955, the building was dedicated as a memorial to Gandhi and to the important activities of great significance that he initiated from this place
-
Asiatic Society Town Hall at Fort: This is where Queen Victoria's proclamation in 1858 took place, which followed on the heels of the Indian Mutiny. Under the Proclamation, the East India Company was abolished, the task of administering the country was formally transferred to the Crown and India became a colony of the British Raj
-
Lion Gate at Shahid Bhagat Singh Road: The Royal Indian Navy mutiny (also called the Bombay Mutiny) was a revolt by Indian sailors on board ship and shore establishment at Bombay (Mumbai) harbour on February 18, 1946. The Lion Gate was one of the spots to witness this. Inspired with nationalist fervour, poor conditions and tired of being bossed around by British officers, the sailors revolted. From the initial start point in Mumbai, the revolt spread from Karachi to Kolkata and ultimately involved 78 ships, 20 shore establishments and 20,000 sailors
-
Jinnah House at Malabar Hill: It was at this colonial bungalow of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, that the Gandhi-Jinnah talks of September 1944 were held
-
The Gateway of India at Apollo Bunder: The departure of the British took place in 1948 under the arches of the Gateway and the First Battalion of the Somerset Light Infantry was the last British contingent that formally departed India
-
Chowpatty Beach at Marine Drive: It is related to the famous Dandi March, launched to protest the salt tax imposed by the British. Since Gandhi had forbidden women from accompanying him on the Dandi March to Sabarmati in 1930, thousands of women in Mumbai led by freedom fighters Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and the Captain Sisters, decided to make salt at the Chowpatty
-
Horniman Circle at Fort: It is named after Ben Horniman, the pro-independence editor, who spoke against the British atrocities on Indians, especially in connection with the Jalianwalla Baug massacre
-
Sardar Gruha at Crawford Market: This historical structure is where Lokmanya Tilak, one of the stalwarts of the freedom movement, lived and died. It still houses the office of his Kesari newspaper and a majestic white bust
On India's 73rd Independence Day, we take a look at 11 historic Mumbai landmarks that played an integral part in India's freedom struggle as the city became a strong base for the independence movement
