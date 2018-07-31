Narendra Modi: Share your ideas for Independence Day speech

What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App," the Prime Minister tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people of the country to share their ideas for his Independence Day speech, via his mobile application. "What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App," the Prime Minister tweeted.

What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech?



Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App.



You can also share them on MyGov. https://t.co/BJMCEeisne



I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2018

"You can also share them on MyGov. https://www.mygov.in/group-issue/give-suggestions-prime-ministers-speech-independence-day-2018/ I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days." This will be Modi's fifth Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

