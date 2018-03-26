Narendra Modi shares NaMo app data with US firms, says Rahul Gandhi
BJP says it did not expect any better from the Congress
Rahul Gandhi gets a traditional aarti during his Janashirvada Yatra in Chamrajnagar. Pic/PTI
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of data sharing from his official app without users' consent, a charge the BJP trashed. Gandhi also accused the media of "burying" the story.
His attack on the PM was based on a media report in which a French vigilante hacker has purportedly alleged that data was stolen from his official App — NaMo app — without consent of the users.
"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official app, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter. In the tweet, he also attached a news story titled, 'Data theft allegations reaches PM Modi's doorstep, French vigilante hacker's stunning revelation'".
The BJP reacted on Twitter saying, it did not expect "any better" from the Congress chief. It also said the data is used only for analytics using third party service, similar to Google Analytics.
'JDS a B-team of BJP'
In an attack on Janata Dal (Secular) of former PM H D Deve Gowda, Rahul Gandhi dubbed it a "B-team" of BJP and nicknamed JDS as "Janata Dal Sangh Parivar." Taking on JDS on its turf in old Mysuru region, he said "'S' in JDS stood for secular, but in this election they have a new name Janata Dal Sangh Parivar."
