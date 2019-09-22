Narendra Modi shows he practises what he preaches on cleanliness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an eye for cleanliness even when he is outside India. He shows to the world that he practises what he preaches. He arrived at the George Bush Intercontinental airport on Saturday for the "Howdy Modi" community event. He was presented with a bouquet of flowers by an American dignitary. A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone was in for a surprise when Narendra Modi bent down and picked it up himself.

The prime minister will be awarded the Global Goalkeepers award at the Lincoln Centre by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for leadership in the field of sanitation through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He will be recognised for the progress which the country is making in sanitation, as part of its drive towards achieving US sustainable development goals. Over 10 crore toilets have been built in India since the launch of the Swachh Bharat programme on October 2, 2014. "The Swachh Bharat Mission can serve as a model for other countries around the world that urgently need to improve access to sanitation for the world's poorest," a source said.

(with PTI inputs)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies