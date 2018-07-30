Narendra Modi slams Congress for calling industrialists 'chor and luterey'

The PM also attacks them for calling industrialists 'chor and luterey'

UP CM Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik, PM Narendra Mori and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a ground-breaking ceremony to launch various projects worth Rs 60,000-crore in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the opposition parties, holding them answerable for what he called the "ills the country has been facing for 70 years".

He congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government and industrialists for their commitment to development. "We are not those who are scared of standing next to businessmen," he said, adding industrialists also contributed to the development of the country.

"Should we insult them (industrialists and businessmen) by labelling them as 'chor' and 'luterey'. What is this? Those who will do wrong will have to leave the country or spend life in the jail. This was not done earlier because everything was done behind curtains..." Modi said to those who used to look for issues to criticise him, "Please note, whatever you find will be dating back to 70 years (of their rule) and not from my four years. I have only four years in my account and you have 70 years."

Shah, Bhagwat meet in Mumbai

BJP president Amit Shah held a meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai against the backdrop of the Maratha agitation. But what transpired between them was not known.

BJP cautious about Dalit bandh

The BJP is treading with caution on its response to demands by Dalit activists ahead of their Bharat Bandh on August 9. Several BJP leaders feel it may not go down well with its core support base.

