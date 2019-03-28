Narendra Modi: Some people can't differentiate between theatre set and 'SAT'

national

The Prime Minister's statement comes a day after Gandhi wished Modi a happy World Theatre Day

Narendra Modi

Launching a veiled attack at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, said some people cannot differentiate between a theatre set and the word 'SAT' used in space science.

"Some people cannot even differentiate between the word 'set' used in theatre and 'sat' a term popular in space science," he said addressing a public rally here.

"Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," the Congress chief wrote on his twitter handle on the World Theatre Day on Wednesday.

Gandhi's tweet came hours after PM Narendra Modi made a televised announcement about the successful test-launching of an anti-satellite missile on.

Attacking the Congress for its failure in eradicating poverty, the PM said at the rally, "Since I was eight years old, I have been listening to governments talking about 'Gareebi hatao'. Decades have passed but poverty has not been eradicated."

"Remove the Congress from everywhere in the country and poverty will banish automatically," he told the gathering.

Modi apparently took a jibe at Congress's recently announced poll promise of minimum income guarantee scheme 'Nyay'. "Those who could not even get bank accounts opened for the poor in all these years are talking of depositing money into their accounts," Modi said.

The Congress on Monday announced what it called as the final assault on poverty to give poor families Rs 72,000 in a year as basic income.

