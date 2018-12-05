Narendra Modi: Sonia's name in diary, Michel will reveal secrets

national

Modi used the "namdaar" jibe and said those leaders, whose four generations ruled the country, had to knock the doors of court and were out on bail and would not be spared

Narendra Modi

Tomtomming his government's success in the extradition of Christian Michel, a middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the British national, who has taken UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's name, will spill the beans on the deal during the UPA government's tenure.

He also said that the government succeeded in the Supreme Court when it said the government had all the right to reassess the past income tax returns of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who have been claiming that their assessment is "final" after doing "loot". "Let us see, how long will you escape (in the case)," he said.

Modi also hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, saying he will not be spared once the BJP forms the government in the state and said a similar fate would also befell former minister P. Chidambaram.

Addressing an election meeting, the Prime Minister used the "namdaar" jibe and said those leaders, whose four generations ruled the country, had to knock the doors of court and were out on bail and would not be spared. "You must have read in today's newspapers about VVIP helicopter scam of thousands of crore. You would be aware about a letter of Madam Sonia Gandhi. When we came to power to find out the files. We kept searching for it and finally found a 'razdar' (one who knows all secrets).

"He was a middleman of England, who was living in Dubai. He used to serve the friends of 'namdaar' in Dubai. The government has brought him to India. This 'razdar' will reveal the secrets. Don't know where and how far it will go," he said. Modi said a 'chaiwala' was able to do so because the people who voted him to power.

"Why those who did corruption are on bail today? Why the sons of these corrupt are in jail today? How this 'razdar' was brought to India?" he asked the people and answered it himself saying this was possible because of their one vote. Hitting out at Vadra over the controversial land deal in Barmer district of Rajasthan, he accused the Congress of betraying the farmers and claimed that if the BJP forms the government in the state he would not be spared.

"One relative of 'namdaar' snatched the farmers land almost free of cost with the help of then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and earned crores of money without any investment. Those who looted the money can't be spared. They must be punished. But it won't be possible if Congress forms its government. If the BJP forms its government in the state, he will surely be punished," Modi said.

Without taking his name, he also hit out at Chidambaram for his alleged involvement in the INX Media money laundering case and referred to the arrest of his son Karti, who is out on bail.

"Every time he pleads for next date in the court. How long will you take relief from the court? The judgement will come some day and you will be behind the bars," Modi said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever