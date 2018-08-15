Search

Narendra Modi speaks to Pinarayi Vijayan over Kerala rains

Aug 15, 2018, 21:10 IST | IANS

Modi told him that the Centre stood firmly behind Kerala and ready yo provide any assistance

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday over the flood situation in the state. Modi told him that the Centre stood firmly behind Kerala and ready yo provide any assistance. "Centre stands firmly with the people of Kerala and is ready to provide any assistance needed," he tweeted.

Rains in the state have claimed 47 lives, officials said, adding that a red alert had been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts.

