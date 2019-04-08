Narendra Modi: Speed-breaker didi has let loose goons in Bengal

national

Addressing a rally, the PM Narendra Modi says Mamata Banerjee has applied brakes on several central schemes

Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee

Cooch Behar: In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday "speed-breaker Didi" has applied brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of the country.

Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground here, he alleged that Banerjee has let loose goons in the state, dashing the hopes of people. "Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha scam, Rose Valley scam and Narada scam. I want to promise you all that this chowkidar (Modi) will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," he said.

Noting that a venue with limited space was allotted for today's rally, Modi said, "Didi tried her best to stop people from attending the rally in large numbers. How does she expect to win the elections with such childish antics".

"The way Mamata expressed her anger against the Election Commission only shows how perplexed she is. Didi is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," the PM said. Banerjee had expressed her displeasure when the Election Commission announced seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Modi also charged Banerjee with protecting illegal immigrants to secure her votebank.

"Didi has betrayed the Centre by giving protection to the intruders. This chowkidar has brought NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to drive out infiltrators. But Didi with her 'mahamilawati' (Opposition alliance) colleagues are trying to stop the government from pursuing them," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates