Narendra Modi strengthens cooperation over defence, trade with Czech counterpart

The Vibrant Gujarat 2019 Global Summit was held in the presence of Heads of State and Heads of Government from Uzbekistan, Denmark, Malta and the Czech Republic.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strengthened bilateral cooperation over defence and trade with his Czech Republic counterpart Andrej Babis, after meeting him on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2019.



Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar took to twitter saying, "PM @narendramodi met with his Czech counterpart Andrej Babi on @VibrantGujarat margins. Talks focused on trade, technology & investment; cooperation in defence, high-tech manufacturing, heavy engineering, automotive industry & civil aviation."

Deepening economic relations ð®ð³ð¨ð¿



PM @narendramodi met with his Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš on @VibrantGujarat margins.Talks focused on trade, technology & investment;cooperation in defence, high-tech manufacturing, heavy engineering, automotive industry & civil aviation pic.twitter.com/X7hzCPA12s — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 18, 2019



The Vibrant Gujarat 2019 Global Summit was initiated in the presence of Heads of State and Heads of Government from Uzbekistan, Denmark, Malta and the Czech Republic, along with 15 partner countries, representatives from 131 nations and over 40,000 delegates.



Prime Minister Modi also intensified cooperation over renewable energy and waste management after meeting his Danish counterpart Lars Loekke on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.



"PM @narendramodi met the Prime Minister of #Denmark @larsloekke on the margins of #VibrantGujaratSummit. Took stock of the bilateral relationship, especially in trade & investment, renewable energy, waste management, agriculture and food processing," Kumar tweeted.



A government release informed that Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Centre in Gandhinagar today. The Prime Minister invited global business leaders and companies to come and invest in India where the business climate is more investor-friendly now with the required infrastructure and facilities in place.



"India is now ready for business. In the last four years, we have jumped 65 places of global ranking of ease of doing business. I have asked my team to work harder to ensure India is on the top 50 next years,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.



"Major financial institutions like the World Bank and IMF (International Monetary Fund) have expressed confidence in India's economic journey. We are focused on removing the barriers which were preventing us from achieving our full potential," he added.



Major events during the three-day meet include a round-table interaction with the heads of global funds, ‘Africa Day’, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) convention, Roundtable for Opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education and Research. In addition, an exhibition on futuristic technologies and space exploration, a seminar on port-led development and strategies to establish India as the trans-shipment hub of Asia along with the success stories of Make in India and key interventions by the Government of India have also been organised, the statement added.



This mega trade show will continue till January 22 and will be open for general public on the last two days (January 21 and 22).

