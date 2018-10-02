Narendra Modi stresses on mantra of 4Ps for cleaner world

national

Referring to Gandhi's remarks that he would give greater priority to cleanliness over independence, Modi said that he derived inspiration from the Mahatma and followed his guidelines while initiating the movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Swachh Bharat Mission has turned into the worlds biggest mass movement on sanitation and has given a mantra of 4Ps for a cleaner world.

"Political leadership, public funding, partnerships and people's participation is the four mantras for making the world cleaner," he said in his address at the closing session of the four-day Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention.

"Today, I am proud that our nation of 125 crore people is following in the footsteps of Gandhiji, and have turned Swacch Bharat Mission as the world's biggest mass movement," he said.

Asserting that the Swacch Bharat Mission has brought a behavioural change in the people, he said that rural sanitation has gone up to 94 per cent as against 38 per cent in 2014.

"Five lakh villages and 25 states have become Open Defecation Free," he said.

