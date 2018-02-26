Narendra Modi takes a dig at Congress 'one family' rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the "one family" dynastic rule of Congress for 48 years and said it should be compared with the achievements of the "development-oriented" NDA in the last four years



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Puducherry on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the "one family" dynastic rule of Congress for 48 years and said it should be compared with the achievements of the "development-oriented" NDA in the last four years.

"One family either directly or indirectly ruled the country for 48 years... for about 17 years our first Prime Minister ruled, and after that his daughter held the reigns for 14 years and following that her son was at the helm for five years," he said.

Modi, who was addressing a BJP organised public meeting here, referred to the regimes of Jawaharlal Nehru, his daughter Indira Gandhi and her son Rajiv Gandhi without naming them. His comments come weeks after Congress President Rahul Gandhi had dared Modi to spell out achievements of the NDA government instead of criticising his party.

"You will have to tell the country during the elections what you did in the last five years. It is going to be five years and you have not even opened your account," Gandhi had said making Modi the focal point of his attack in a series of roadside and public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka.

Why is 'chowkidar' silent, asks Rahul

Continuing to target the prime minister in his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked why Narendra Modi, who had described himself as the country's "chowkidar", was "silent" on the PNB fraud.

