Narendra Modi takes oath as member of Lok Sabha

The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected MPs will be spread over two days

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as a member of the new Lok Sabha on Monday after being re-elected from Varanasi parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, amid chants and thunderous applause. Protem Speaker Virendra Kumar, who was sworn in earlier today, administered the oath in the first day of the maiden session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for 17th Lok Sabha, says, "The role of an active Opposition is important. Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they will speak actively and participate in house proceedings." pic.twitter.com/OQfvlDxDuD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

As per rules, Modi as leader of the house was the first member to take oath while ministers and other MPs will be invited to take oath in the new Lok Sabha later. The swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected MPs will be spread over two days. Among other Lok Sabha members to take oath were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

When we come to Parliament, we should forget Paksh and Vipaksh. We should think about issues with a ‘Nishpaksh spirit’ and work in the larger interest of the nation: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 17, 2019

The election for Speaker of the Lok Sabha will take place on June 19, and President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament on June 20. The Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5. The first session of 17th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the leader of the House, taking oath as Member. As soon as the House met, the Members stood in silence for a few minutes as per the convention after the assembling of the new Lok Sabha. The panel of presiding officers - K Suresh, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and B Mehtab - took oath as Members after the Prime Minister. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Chemical and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadanand Gowda also took oath.

