Narendra Modi, Tharoor, Raghuram Rajan shortlisted for crossword book awards

national

Several other well-known writers, including Arundhati Roy, Ruskin Bond, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik and Ravi Subramanian are also in the running in different categories

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan have been shortlisted in the popular category for the 16th edition of the Raymond Crossword Book awards.

Modi's name features in the Children's Books category for "Exam Warriors", Tharoor's in Non-fiction category for "Why I Am A Hindu", and Rajan's in Business and Management category for "I Do What I Do".

Several other well-known writers, including Arundhati Roy, Ruskin Bond, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik and Ravi Subramanian are also in the running in different categories. Sudha Murthy is leading the nominations for three different titles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded United Nation's highest environmental honour 'Champions of The Earth Award' at a special ceremony here on Wednesday. The award was announced on September 26, on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly at New York City, will be presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, read a statement. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever