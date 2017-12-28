Narendra Modi to be in Rajasthan next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Rajasthan on January 14 to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 43,129-crore Barmer refinery and later in the month visit Jhunjhunu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File pic/PTI

Talking to IANS, Additional District Magistrate O.P. Bishnoi said the administration is making security arrangements for Modi's expected visit. However, he added that confirmation of the Prime Minister's visit is yet to come.

Modi is also likely to visit Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan at the end of January or in the first week of February. Dinesh Kumar Yadav, district collector, Jhunjhunu, told IANS that the Women and Child Health Department has conveyed that Prime Minister might visit Jhunjhunu on January 22, or in the first week of February.

The Jhunjhunu administration has started making preparations for Modi's visit. Modi had flagged off the ambitious Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme on January 22, 2015 from Panipat in Haryana.

Jhunjhunu has won awards at the national level for registering success in increasing its skewed sex ratio. Jhunjhunu has also been among the 10 best performing districts under Beti Bacho Beti Padhao in the country.

