Narendra Modi to be sworn in as Prime Minister on May 30

The ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA on Saturday

Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. Pic/PTI

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 30, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Sunday. "The President will administer the oath of Office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30th May 2019 at 07.00 p.m.," a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm on May 30, 2019, at Rashrapati Bhavan

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 seat mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.



The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.



This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the need for "jointly fighting against poverty, creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism in the region" when his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan dialled to congratulate him for his resounding victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"The Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his telephone call and greetings. Recalling his initiatives in line with his government's neighbourhood first policy, Prime Minister Modi referred to his earlier suggestion to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to fight poverty jointly. He stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress, and prosperity in our region," said an official statement.

