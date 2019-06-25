Narendra Modi to hold 10 bilateral meetings on G-20 sidelines

national

The G20 summit which is being held at Osaka from June 28 to 29 and it is likely that the issues of energy security, countering terrorism and return of economic fugitives are risen

Pic/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 10 bilateral meetings, including the ones with France, Japan, Indonesia, US, Turkey, on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan.

He will also be meeting leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa (BRICS) and Russia-India-China (RIC).

Modi will attend the G20 summit which is being held at Osaka from June 28 to 29 and is likely to raise the issues of energy security, countering terrorism and return of economic fugitives.

The summit is centred around the theme "Human-Centred Future Society" and will adopt a declaration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold 10 bilateral meetings including the US, China, Russia and Turkey, on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan. (file pic pic.twitter.com/LV2aFRCibm — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the issues of importance for India at G20 includes energy security, financial stability, disaster resilient infrastructure, reformed multilateralism, WTO reforms, countering terrorism, the return of economic fugitives, food security, the democratisation of technologies and portable social security schemes.

The world leaders will discuss free trade and economic growth, global economy including taxation, finance, digital economy, and artificial intelligence, inclusive and sustainable world during the summit.

India has participated in all the G20 summits held so far and will host the summit in 2022 for the first time. India, Russia, and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

Besides India and the host Japan, other participants are Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Africa, Russia, US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, China, France, Russia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, and Turkey.

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates