Narendra Modi to hold road-show, rally in Jharkhand

national

The Prime Minister will arrive in Ranchi on April 23 evening after campaigning in Odisha. In Ranchi, he will hold the road-show and spend the night at the Raj Bhawan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally at Araria lok sabha constituency, in Forbesganj. Pic/PTI

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road-show on April 23 in Ranchi and an election rally in Jharkhand's Lohardagga district the following day, a state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official said on Saturday. "The Prime Minister will arrive in Ranchi on April 23 evening after campaigning in Odisha. In Ranchi, he will hold the road-show and spend the night at the Raj Bhawan," state BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha told IANS.

"The next day, Modi will address the rally at Lohardagga at 11 a.m., after which he will depart for Bengal."

The rally in favour of BJP candidate Sudarsan Bhagat from the Lohardagga seat, will be Modi's first in Jharkhand. According to Sinha, BJP President Amit Shah will address a rally at Chatra in favour of party candidate Sunil Singh on April 27.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to address a rally at Palamau on April 25 or April 26. Earlier he was scheduled to address on April 24 but his programme due to Modi's Lohardagga rally.

Polling for the Palamau, Chatra and Lohardagga seats are scheduled for April 29.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates